Sri Lanka Watch

Peace Brings Little for the War-Disabled By Amantha Perera There are times when Thiyagarajah Santhirakumaran, 35, wishes that he had died in Sri Lanka's civil war. There is peace now, but with both his legs blown off by a shell he has little to look forward to except a life of dependency.

No deliberate targeting of Civilians in the NFZ - LLRC Leader of the house Nimal Siripala de Silva today tabled the final report of the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission (LLRC).

Have a Supportive approach to SL – says MEP The chairman of the European Parliament's informal 'Friends of Sri Lanka', the Conservative MEP and Defence Spokesman Geoffrey Van Orden has visited Sri Lanka recently.

Human Rights Day 2011 Human Rights Day on 10 December recognizes the work of human rights defenders worldwide who act to end discrimination. Acting alone or in groups within their communities, every day human rights defenders work to end discrimination by campaigning for equitable and effective laws, reporting and investigating human rights violations and supporting victims.

1000000 Signatures for Fonseka Sri Lanka's main opposition party the UNP has organised an island wide Rally to collect 1000 000 signatures from the masses in support to free former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka through a public petition.

President committed to improving HR status Plantation Industries Minister and the President's Special Envoy on Human Rights Mahinda Samarasinghe, says the implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan (NHRAP) will help enhance the massive achievements already made in the protection of human rights and that it will bring positive benefits in the form of economic and social development and tranquillity.

Massive fortune available for war-raped Wanni Realizable if there is courage to say "Open sesame" to the Diaspora hoarders By Karthika Gnanachandran Toronto's notorious communication lie factory Canadian Multicultural Radio (CMR) in its morning news service Thursday December 9 quoted TNA Member of Parliament Sivasakthy Anantham and said that the Wanni people were not even left with a nammoty as if this is news that has hitherto been unknown.

Are the kidnappers from LTTE Hit Gang ?



